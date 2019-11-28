Home Business

Moody’s raises concern that slow growth will keep states’ deficit high

Earlier, the 15th Finance Commission had raised concerns over the states’ finances with the finance ministry.

Published: 28th November 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Moody's

Moody's (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After downgrading India’s sovereign rating outlook to ‘negative’, Credit Rating agency Moody’s has now flagged concerns over state-level deficit and said that slowing growth and continued infrastructure spending needs would keep deficits at the state level elevated, further challenging India’s fiscal consolidation efforts.

“State-level deficits will in turn continue to challenge fiscal consolidation at the general government level. States’ revenue outlook remains sensitive to growth in central government transfers and nominal GDP, with variations across states,” Moody’s said on Wednesday in its report, ‘Regional and Local Governments - India: Indian states face challenges in reducing deficits, constraining government fiscal consolidation’.

ALSO READ| Moody's reviews BPCL's rating for downgrade on government stake sale

The report added that the current slowdown and low GST collections would add to the state-level debt. "Recurring state deficits will lead to greater debt accumulation. We expect Indian states’ debt burden to increase to fund significant infrastructure needs. States’ gross borrowing needs are budgeted at Rs 7.5 lakh crore (USD 104 billion or 3.4 per cent of national GDP) for fiscal 2020, a 28 per cent increase over fiscal 2019 levels," said Moody’s.

Moody’s projected a budget deficit of 3.7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the year ending March 2020, a breach of the government’s target of 3.3 per cent. Earlier, the 15th Finance Commission had raised concerns over the states’ finances with the finance ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moodys Economic growth States deficit GDP
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp