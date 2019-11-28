Home Business

Post Kashmir bifurcation, 15th Finance Commission asks for revised tax estimates

The Commission is likely to submit its interim report on Saturday, and it will suggest a formula for tax devolution for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Published: 28th November 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh

15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh (File)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and the recent status of state finances, the 15th Finance Commission is reworking the terms of reference for allocating funds and has sought revised tax estimates before giving its interim report.

The Commission is likely to submit its interim report on Saturday, and it will suggest a formula for tax devolution for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The validity of previous formulae ends on March 31, 2020. "The state finances are delicate right now. Also, Kashmir is becoming a tricky issue.

The recent changes in the context of Kashmir and the merger of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli will require some rejig. So, as of now, there is uncertainty regarding how to treat any devolution of resources. Also, the calculation was done for the target of tax given by the Centre, which needs to be relooked at. The Commission has sought revised estimate of revenue targets," a senior member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission said.

ALSO READ| Cabinet extends term of 15th Finance Commission to October 2020

In its memorandum to the Commission earlier this year, the finance ministry had projected revenue of `175 lakh crore from 2020-21 to 2024-25, which the Finance Commission feels needs to be relooked at.
Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave one year of extension to the Fifteenth Finance Commission to work out the allotment of funds to the newly formed Union Territories.

The member added that generally Union Territories don’t get a share of the tax pool, but the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act mandates the Commission to consider the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to be paid out of the divisible pool and to treat it like a state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
15th Finance Commission Kashmir bifurcation Revised tax estimates
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp