Home Business

Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh crore market cap

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed to Rs 10.02 lakh crore during morning trade on the BSE.

Published: 28th November 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mukesh Ambani

Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani (Photo | Bloomberg)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation mark following a spike in its share price.

At market close, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed to Rs 10,01,555.42 crore on BSE. The stock rose 0.65 per cent to close at Rs 1,579.95 on BSE.

During the day, it jumped 0.90 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,584. At the NSE, it gained 0.77 per cent to close at Rs 1,582. "It was only a matter of time for business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's company to test this milestone, considering the past investments made in consumer-facing sectors like telecom and retail. These investments have yielded fruitful results for the company and has been consistently increasing their share in the overall profits," according to Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

Since the past few sessions, the company's market valuation has been hovering near the Rs 10 lakh crore mark. On the volume front, 2.73 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 62 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The company is still ahead of British energy major BP Plc in terms of market valuation. BP Plc's m-cap was at USD 127.86 billion at close of trade on NYSE.

"RIL today (Thursday) became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore milestone in market capitalisation, after its shares rose to a record high. We will put two important factors that should be seen as a catalyst for this share. Firstly, the Reliance Jio disruption. Second is the stake sale to Aramco has further made its valuation going forward attractive since their aim to achieve the debt-free balance sheet is likely to be seen in FY20-21," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

In October this year, Reliance Industries (RIL) hit the Rs 9 lakh crore m-cap level. In August 2018, it became the first Indian company to have crossed the Rs 8 lakh crore m-cap mark. So far this year, the company's scrip has zoomed nearly 41 per cent, much higher than the 14 per cent rise in Sensex so far in 2019.

TCS is the country's second most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 7,79,501.64 crore, followed by HDFC Bank with a market cap of Rs 6,92,853.48 crore, Hindustan Unilever (Rs 4,51,482.38 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,98,994.81 crore). The m-cap figures of companies change daily with stock price movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Industries RIL m cap Reliance market capitalisation Reliance Industries shares
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp