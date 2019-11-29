Fiscal deficit at 102.4 per cent of budgetary target for second quarter of FY 2019-20

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-October period came in at 102.4 per cent, or Rs 7.20 lakh crore, of the budget estimates (BE), official data showed on Friday. The government has targeted the fiscal deficit to be at Rs 7.03 lakh crore for 2019-20.



According to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data, the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 103.9 per cent of that year's target. The Central government's total expenditure stood at Rs 16.54 lakh crore (59.4 per cent of BE) while total receipts were Rs 9.34 lakh crore (44.9 per cent of BE).



Besides, the total expenditure for the period under review comprised Rs 14.53 lakh crore on the revenue account, while Rs 2.01 lakh crore was on capital expenditure. Total receipts comprised Rs 6.83 lakh crore of net tax revenue and Rs 2.24 lakh crore of non-tax revenue receipts.