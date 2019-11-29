Home Business

Mercedes-Benz completes 25 years of production in India

The Stuttgart-based carmaker started assembling cars at Tata Motors' TELCO facility in 1994 and today, it has set up its manufacturing plant spread over 100 acres near Pune.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

The first Mercedes-Benz rolled out at MB India plant in 1995

The first Mercedes-Benz rolled out at MB India plant in 1995 (Photo| Mercedes-Benz India)

By Express News Service

Wednesday marked the 25 years of Mercedes-Benz operations in India. Ever since it entered the market in 1994, there’s no looking back for the largest luxury car maker in the country which has been steadily climbing up the ladder in terms of market share and has sold 1.1 lakh locally made cars. 

The Stuttgart-based carmaker started assembling cars at Tata Motors’ (TELCO) facility. Fast-forward to 2009, the company has set up its manufacturing plant spread over 100 acres in Chakan, Pune. 

Besides celebrating 25 years of making cars in India, Mercedes-Benz is also commemorating ten years of made-in-India cars. "25 years – that’s how long we have been assembling locally in India. To produce, where our customers are located, distinguishes our cars global production network: A maximum of flexibility, state-of-the-art digital technology and passionate people," said Jörg Burzer, member of the board of management, production and supply chain management of Mercedes-Benz AG. 

The company has invested Rs 2,200 crore at its Chakan facility which is a crucial part of the carmaker’s global production network, said Burzer. In this facility, the company assembles nine different models which include the CLA, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, Maybach S-Class in addition to SUVs which are the GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS models. 

“The plant is leading the implementation of digital technologies and serves a very important role within the network, especially for setting up a new local assembly facility or ramp-up of series production across geographies,” Piyush Arora, executive director (operations), Mercedes-Benz India said. With a market share of 40 per cent, the three-pointed star is also deepening focus in tier 2 cities and beyond which contributes nearly one-third of total sales for Mercedes-Benz in India.

For the company, markets such as Bhubaneshwar, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ludhiana, Jamshedpur, Guwahati, are some of the promising markets. It has also recently entered the capital of Chhattisgarh – Raipur. 

"For us, emerging tier 2 markets are future growth engines and provide an opportunity to create a new customer base for the brand. The customers in these markets are affluent, well-travelled, highly aspirational and have a penchant for owning luxury brands," Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz India Mercedes Benz anniversary
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp