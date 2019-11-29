MG Motor to unveil its first electric vehicle on December 5

By Express News Service

Months after Hyundai launched India’s first-ever electric SUV, MG Motor is all set to unveil its first electric offering, that too an SUV, in India — the MG ZS EV on December 5. The new EV by Chinese-owned British carmaker is expected to have a price tag of around Rs 25 lakh.

While body and other parts of ZS are expected to be produced locally in India, the battery for the vehicle will be imported from China. According to information available, MG’s EV, powered by an electric motor, is capable of producing 150 hp along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Its 44.5 kwh battery offers a driving range of around 350 km on a full charge and the car supports fast charging.

Tata Motor is also expected to launch the much anticipated Nexon EV in the first quarter of 2020. It would be the second electric offering from Tata after the Tigor EV and would feature the brand’s Ziptron EV technology that was unveiled recently.

The sub-compact electric SUV’s battery pack comprises lithium-ion cells and features liquid cooling to maintain the ideal operating temperature. The vehicle is expected to have a range of 300km. The homegrown carmaker plans to launch two more EVs by the end of 2020. Separately, MG Motor on Thursday announced partnering with Umicore for recycling end-of-life ZS EV batteries.