Nissan and Suzuki report decline in October global sales

By Express News Service

Japanese carmaker Nissan on Thursday reported a decline of 9.2 per cent in its global sales to 405,991 units in October. The company witnessed the steepest decline of 50 per cent in Russia to 4,800 units last month.

The carmaker’s Europe sales during the month were recorded at 37,330 units, down by 21.2 per cent from a year ago. The US and Canada sales also declined by 5.8 per cent and 13 per cent to 103,563 units and 10,605 units, respectively.

In its home market Japan, Nissan’s dispatches fell 30 per cent to 29,963 units. Meanwhile, the company’s global production in October 2019 declined (-12.6 per cent) from a year earlier to 457,408 units. Similarly, another Japanese carmaker Suzuki reported a decline of 8.8 per cent in its sales to 49,419 units for October 2019 in Japan.

Standard and small vehicles, for the company, witnessed a dip of 22.3 per cent to 6,973 units in the month under review as against 8,974 units in the same month last year as the sales went down for models including Swift and Solio.

The company’s mini-vehicle segment registered a decline of 6.1 per cent to 42,446 units owing to a fall in demand for Hustler and WagonR model. Meanwhile, year-to-date (January-October) sales were recorded at 593,345 units last month from 603,745 units in October 2018, a decline of 1.8 per cent.