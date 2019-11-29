Home Business

Nissan and Suzuki report decline in October global sales

Japanese carmaker Nissan on Thursday reported a decline of 9.2 per cent in its global sales to 405,991 units in October.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Nissan logo

Nissan (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Japanese carmaker Nissan on Thursday reported a decline of 9.2 per cent in its global sales to 405,991 units in October. The company witnessed the steepest decline of 50 per cent in Russia to 4,800 units last month.

The carmaker’s Europe sales during the month were recorded at 37,330 units, down by 21.2 per cent from a year ago. The US and Canada sales also declined by 5.8 per cent and 13 per cent to 103,563 units and 10,605 units, respectively. 

In its home market Japan, Nissan’s dispatches fell 30 per cent to 29,963 units. Meanwhile, the company’s global production in October 2019 declined (-12.6 per cent) from a year earlier to 457,408 units. Similarly, another Japanese carmaker Suzuki reported a decline of 8.8 per cent in its sales to 49,419 units for October 2019 in Japan. 

Standard and small vehicles, for the company, witnessed a dip of 22.3 per cent to 6,973 units in the month under review as against 8,974 units in the same month last year as the sales went down for models including Swift and Solio.

The company’s mini-vehicle segment registered a decline of 6.1 per cent to 42,446 units owing to a fall in demand for Hustler and WagonR model. Meanwhile, year-to-date (January-October) sales were recorded at 593,345 units last month from 603,745 units in October 2018, a decline of 1.8 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nissan Suzuki Nissan global sales Suzuki global sales Suzuki cars Nissan cars Auto sector crisis
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp