Punjab likely to implement FASTag system for state highways also

Harpreeet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: While the FASTtag system to pay tolls on highways will become compulsory from December 1, the Punjab government is also contemplating to implement this RFID system on 18 toll barriers of state-operated roads.

Sources said that the state public works department has sent a file on implementing the FASTag system to the Chief Minister's Office for approval. Once cleared,the department would sign an agreement with the company entrusted with the electronic tax collection.

While the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways had asked all states to start this system on state highways, this system will be implemented on 18 toll plazas on the state-owned roads out of the total 24 toll plazas on these roads.

Sources said that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is selling around 6,000 FASTags daily at toll plazas and another 1,000 online in Punjab and Haryana. Also, special camps are being organised by the NHAI at public places to issue these tags on the spot.

Due to the heavy rush there is shortage of tags at some of the toll plazas. The daily transactions through FASTags on national highways in both Punjab and Haryana are approximately 23 per cent.

Sources claimed that while these FASTags are also being issued by 23 public and private sector banks, due to slow servers of many banks, there is a shortage which is leading to delay. It is learnt that the banks are also reportedly not responding despite repeated attempts to buy FASTags online.