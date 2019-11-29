Railtel director Ashutosh Vasant booked by CBI for alleged criminal misconduct

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Railtel Director Ashutosh Vasant and two firms for alleged misconduct in officials’ travel to the United States in 2012.

It has been alleged that Vasant in 2012 as general manager of Railtel, booked a business class ticket for an official visit to Chicago via San Francisco. From San Francisco to Chicago, he travelled on an economy class ticket on America Airways, officials said.

Railtel, a miniratna company, runs nationwide broadband, telecom and multimedia network to modernise train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. Railtel Corporation of India Limited made the payment to the travel agency on the request of Vasant on the production of invoice and e-ticket, they said.

It is alleged that Vasant travelled by economy class and raised a bill for business class, the officials said. He allegedly did not produce any journey documents to hide the cheating committed by him in the purchase of tickets, the CBI said.

United Telecom Limited had paid for hotel bills of Vasant but he allegedly got an affidavit that he had returned the payment to the company in cash, it said. On the recommendation of Vasant and two other officials, Railtel selected the consortium of UTL and Infinera, which were alleged to be non-compliant vendors, for the tender of Dense Wave Division Multiplexing technology, the agency said.

