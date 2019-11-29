Schneider Electric to hire 700 in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Global energy management and automation company Schneider Electric has opened its Smart factory in Bengaluru, its second such facility in the country that would employ more than 700 people. The global firm said the second factory would aid the Indian enterprises to make informed decisions.

“The Bengaluru factory demonstrates how the digitisation of industrial environments using EcoStruxure can optimise the processes both for production and end-to-end supply chain operation and take energy efficiency to a new level. The program has been recognized by World Economic Forum...,” said Mourad Tamoud, executive VP, global supply chain, Schneider.