Home Business

Slowdown for India’s auto sector continues as global car sales fall

According to Fitch Ratings, global car sales are likely to decline by around 3.1 million units (m) in 2019 as a whole, a larger decline than in 2008.

Published: 29th November 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Cars, Auto sector, Car sales, Vehicles, Parking

Representational image

By Express News Service

The slowdown in the Indian auto sector would continue due to sluggish domestic economic growth and higher cost of ownership propelled by BS-VI emission norms, according to a recent study by Fitch Ratings. The agency in a different report said that global car sales are likely to decline by around 3.1 million units (m) in 2019 as a whole, a larger decline than in 2008.

Fitch said that the implementation of newer emission norms from April 1 next year will lead to around a 10-15 per cent increase in the cost of production, which is likely to exert pressure on demand and margins. 

Moreover, with the demands for green energy rising, automakers are accelerating investments in the clean-energy vehicles, new technology and mobility trends, reveals the study. Due to this, the pressure on cash flow and profitability of the auto manufacturers in the country will increase significantly, points out the study.

On global slowdown in sales, Fitch Chief Economist Brian Coulton said, "The downturn in the global car market since the middle of 2018 has been a key force behind the slump in global manufacturing and the car sales picture is turning out a lot worse than we expected back in May."

Global passenger car sales fell to 80.6 m in 2018 from 81.8 m in 2017, the first annual decline since 2009. The turnaround after the rapid growth seen from 2011 to 2017 has been a significant factor behind the slowdown in world manufacturing and global GDP growth.

The main source of weaker-than-expected sales this year has been China. Year-to-date sales are down by 11 per cent compared to the first 10 months of 2018 and while seasonally adjusted monthly data have stabilised, there are few signs of a notable recovery.

For 2019 as a whole, sales are expected to fall by 2.1 m, to 21.6 m. Fitch added that weakness has been quite widespread. Both the US and western Europe are expected to see declines of nearly 2 per cent this year, taking the level of sales to 16.9 m and 14 m, respectively. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian auto sector Fitch Ratings Auto sector crisis Global car sales BS VI norms
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp