GDP for third quarter of FY 2019-20 to be worse, predicts P Chidambaram

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said the lower GDP growth rate of 4.5 per cent was as predicted but warned that third quarter will be worse. India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over-six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, according to official data released on Friday.

"As predicted widely, GDP growth in Q2 has come lower at 4.5 per cent. Yet the Government says 'All is well'. Q3 will not be more than 4.5 per cent and in all likelihood will be worse," Chidambaram said in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf.

The former finance minister, who is lodged in jail in cases of corruption and money laundering, also urged the people of Jharkhand, where polling is underway, to vote against the BJP to record their rejection of its policies.

झारखंड के लोगों को भाजपा के खिलाफ मतदान करना चाहिए और भाजपा की नीतियों और शासन के मॉडल को अस्वीकार करना चाहिए। उनके पास ऐसा करने का पहला अवसर है। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 30, 2019

"People of Jharkhand must vote against the BJP and record their rejection of BJP's policies and model of governance. They have the first opportunity to do so," he tweeted.