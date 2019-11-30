Home Business

Hyundai set to export 'Venue' SUV to Latin America, Africa

The left hand drive of the car is under development and is planned to be exported to the Gulf, Africa and Latin America.

Published: 30th November 2019 02:06 PM

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue (Photo | Hyundai official website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India on Saturday said it is gearing up to export its compact SUV Venue to various markets including Africa and Latin America. The left hand drive (LHD) version of Venue is under development and is planned to be exported to the Gulf, Africa and Latin America, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company, which expects bookings for the model to cross 1 lakh mark in the current year, is all set to ship out Venue to the South African market. "A major shipment of 1,400 units will be exported to South Africa from Chennai Port in December," Hyundai Motor said.

It added that the company is already exporting the SUV to Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius and Seychelles. "Venue has become customers' first choice in India and global markets. Launched in May 2019, the model has penned a new success story, registering over 90,000 bookings in the country," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said.

He added that the company will continue the momentum next year as well with new product launches.

