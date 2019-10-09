Home Business

Gold prices gain Rs 315 on strong global cues

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 39,010 per ten grams on Monday. Silver was trading up by Rs 1,010 to Rs 47,330 per kg as against Monday's closing price of Rs 46,320 per kg.

Published: 09th October 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Gold, Jewellery, silver

For representational purpose. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 315 to Rs 39,325 per 10 grams at the bullion market in the national capital following strong global cues.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 39,010 per 10 grams on Monday. Silver was trading up by Rs 1,010 to Rs 47,330 per kg as against the Monday's closing price of Rs 46,320 per kg.

The bullion market was closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra. HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded higher on Wednesday with COMEX International spot gold prices gained to USD 1,507 amid US-China trade talk worries.

Gold prices are expected to trade higher in near term with uncertainty over US-China trade talks, Brexit concerns and weak economic data".

He, however, added that a weaker rupee also supported gains in gold prices. The rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 20 paise to 71.22 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading above USD 1,500 an ounce in New York on trade talk worries and economic growth concerns.

The investors are concerned after the US announced to blacklist more Chinese companies and restricted visa to Chinese officials, Patel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold prices Gold Silver prices Silver
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp