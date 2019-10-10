After a flat August, hiring activity sees 8 per cent rise in September: Report

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hiring activity has seen a rise of 8 per cent in September on the back of strong growth in the IT sector, while auto and banking industry continued to witness a dip, a report said on Thursday.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for September stood at 2,279 registering a rise of 8 per cent compared to the year-ago period when it stood at 2,119.

Hiring activity in IT-software and BPO industries continued to grow by 33 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively during the month of September.

However, hiring in industries like banking (down 5 per cent) and auto (20 per cent) continued to witness a dip.

"After a flat August, hiring has made a comeback in September on the back of strong growth in IT sector. The slowdown still continues to reflect in auto and banking industries," Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com said.

Goyal further said all other key industries have posted positive year-on-year growth rates during September.

The report further noted that demand for professionals across functional areas including sales and ITES grew by 4 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

Among experience bands, hiring for mid-management roles (8-12 years experience) witnessed the highest year-on-year growth (10 per cent).

Among cities, Hyderabad and Bangalore led the way with robust growth rates of 25 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

The Naukri Job Speak is a monthly index which calculates and records hiring activity based on newly added job listings on Naukri.com every month.