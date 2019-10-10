Home Business

Jewellers line up offers as soaring gold prices deter buyers

India’s festival of lights is bringing little cheer to jewellers in the world’s second-biggest gold consumer.

Published: 10th October 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Bloomberg

With less than a month to go before the Hindu festival of Diwali, a period when gold purchases typically peak, jewellers are lining up promotions to get buyers through the door as a rally in prices coincides with a collapse in consumer demand for everything from 7-cent cookies to cars.

Gold has soared in 2019, hitting a six-year high in dollar terms, as investors fret about the impact of the trade war, central banks cut rates and exchange-traded fund holdings surge. In India, where prices hit a record in September, the rally comes as the country’s growth slows, unemployment rises and a crisis of confidence engulfs the banking system. Its imports fell for a third month in September to the lowest in more than three years as jewellers cut purchases.

“Buying of gold during festivals and wearing it has been our tradition for decades,” according to Manish Kotekar, a 28-year-old taxi driver in Mumbai. “We have been waiting for prices to drop before buying gold as the rates are too high,” and if prices don’t go down below current levels by Diwali, “we may not buy this year. It is just not within our budget to buy at these prices.”

Benchmark gold futures in Mumbai touched an all-time high of 39,885 rupees ($561) per 10 grams in early September and while prices have come off about 4% since that peak, they’re still more than 20% higher than last year. Diwali falls on Oct. 27 and is preceded by Dhanteras, the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar to buy gold.

“Diwali is just a festival on the calendar this year and there is no festivity for jewellers in the market at all. It’s very bad,” Ketan Shroff, a director at Mumbai-based jewellers Penta Gold Pvt. and a former joint secretary of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd., said by phone. Companies are giving deep discounts “because there are no customers.”

Consumer Gloom in India May Dim Festive Cheer Despite Tax Cuts

Jewellers “will try to instigate demand, but in light of the general economic slowdown, no major change in demand prospects are likely before December,” said Harish Galipelli, head of commodity and currencies at Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

Futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. fell as much as 0.2% to 38,403 rupees in Mumbai on Thursday, while overseas spot gold climbed as much as 0.8%.

Here’s what some of the bigger retailers are planning for the festive season.

Tanishq

Tanishq, the flagship brand of India’s most valuable jeweller Titan Co., plans to cut the amount it charges to make jewellery by 25% for gold and a similar amount on the value of diamond jewellery. The charges vary across stores and can contribute as much as 10% to the total cost of an ornament. The company will also give jewellery to winners of a social media competition.

“The jewellery industry has seen a slowdown in the last few months,” said Rajan Amba, chief operating officer at CaratLane, which is 72% owned by Titan. “However, we are optimistic that in the festive season things will start looking up,” with customers seen opting for lightweight and affordable jewellery, he said. The company is giving deeper discounts on higher-end jewellery to encourage more sales.

Kalyan Jewellers

The Warburg Pincus LLC-backed jeweller is perhaps the most generous among the lot, planning to give away 300,000 gold coins via a weekly draw in addition to discounts and lower charges for making jewellery, according to Chairman T.S. Kalyanaraman.

“The present dip in gold prices will further propel small ticket and token buying trends,” he said. Kalyan has also partnered with banks to give additional discounts.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

The company is giving away gold coins on purchases above 15,000 rupees and is also allowing customers to place advance orders and buy jewellery either at the booked price or the rate at the time of delivery, whichever is lower.

“The economic slowdown has impacted consumer sentiment as a whole across industries and gold jewellery demand in particular, but we are looking the period positively since festive and wedding seasons account for a major share of the annual revenue of jewellers,” according to Chairman Ahammed M.P. Brides may opt for lighter jewellery sets during the wedding season given the increase in gold prices, he said.

The peak wedding season in India begins soon after Diwali and gold forms an important part of Indian bridal trousseaus and as gifts in the form of jewellery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tanishq Kalyan Jewellers gold gold prices jewellery jewellers
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp