Slow delivery pangs hit Flipkart post Big Billion Days sales

Post the Big Billion Days sales on e-commerce platform Flipkart, customers have been complaining of delays in the delivery of products ordered during the sale.

Published: 10th October 2019 08:19 AM

Flipkart

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

Post the Big Billion Days sales on e-commerce platform Flipkart, customers have been complaining of delays in the delivery of products ordered during the sale. Several customers who placed their orders on Flipkart during the festival season sale from September 28-October 4 said that product deliveries have been delayed by as much as 10-12 days compared to orders placed on a normal business day. 

A section of customers told this publications that even routine household items and grocery product deliveries have seen substantial delays. "We have been waiting for the BBG sales days to purchase routine household items. Although the discounts offered were very good, there was a huge delay in the delivery of these products as a result of which I cancelled my order," said one such customer Pragya, based in Bengaluru, who had ordered various groceries and kitchen appliances during the sale.

Customers also said that the e-tailer sent updates of the products being shipped out of the warehouses only five to six days after the orders had been placed. "I usually order baby diapers and other hygiene products on Flipkart and they have it delivered to me within 3-4 days. I availed deep discounts on these products this time, but the items are yet to be delivered," said Shweta, a housewife. 

Walmart-owned Flipkart had announced earlier that it has recorded a 50 per cent increase in the number of customers during the BBG sale this year, with a million shipments processed on the first day. According to market research firm Redseer, Flipkart was able to capture 63 per cent of the market share during this sales period which saw e-commerce majors selling around Rs 19,000 crore worth of merchandise. 

Flipkart had also claimed that although more than 50 per cent of its customers were from tier-2 cities and beyond, two out of three customers who ordered large appliances received the installation within 1-2 days of their purchases during the BBG sales period.

According to an executive at Flipkart, internal assessments suggest that the e-tailer has sent out thrice the number of shipments than on any average day during the sales period. "This was enabled through our elaborate network of over 30,000 wishmasters, alternate delivery models including Kiranas and third-party logistics, enabling us to make deliveries to 100 per cent pincodes across the country. Interestingly, nearly 48 per cent of the deliveries are being made in tier-III and beyond cities for this BBD," Flipkart said. 

