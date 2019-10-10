Home Business

Tata Motors global wholesales down 27 per cent in September at 89,912 units

The company said its British arm Jaguar Land Rover registered global wholesales of 53,091 units last month.

Published: 10th October 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. (File |Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported 27 per cent decline in its group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, in September at 89,912 units.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in September were at 61,388 units, down 14 per cent from the year-ago month, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its British arm Jaguar Land Rover registered global wholesales of 53,091 units last month.

Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,800 units, while Land Rover wholesales were 39,291 units, it added.

In the commercial vehicles segment, global wholesales of Tata Motors and Tata Daewoo range in September 2019 were at 28,524 units, lower by 45 per cent as compared to the same month a year ago, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover Sales Global sales
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp