Home Business

Bank credit growth slips to single-digit first time this year

In the year-ago fortnight, the advances had stood at Rs 89.82 lakh crore. In the previous fortnight ending September 13, bank credit had grown 10.26 per cent to Rs 97.01 lakh crore.

Published: 11th October 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: For the first time this fiscal, bank credit growth slowed to single-digit, printing in at a low 8.79 per cent at Rs 97.71 lakh crore in the fortnight to September 27, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank.

In the year-ago fortnight, the advances had stood at Rs 89.82 lakh crore. In the previous fortnight ending September 13, bank credit had grown 10.26 per cent to Rs 97.01 lakh crore.

Deposits growth too slowed to 9.38 per cent to Rs 129.06 lakh crore from Rs 118 lakh crore a year ago, the RBI said, adding deposits had grown 10.02 per cent in the fortnight to September 13.

On annualized basis, non-food credit growth decelerated to 9.8 per cent in August 2019 from 12.4 per cent in August 2018.

Loans to agriculture & allied activities increased by 6.8 per cent in August compared to an increase of 6.6 per cent last year same month. Credit growth to the services sector decelerated to 13.3 per cent in August from 26.7 per cent.

Personal loans growth moderated to 15.6 per cent in August 2019 from 18.2 per cent in August 2018.

However, advances to the industry accelerated during the reporting period more than doubling by 3.9 per cent in August from 1.9 per cent in August 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bank Credit growth
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp