Home Business

Rupee rises 27 paise to 70.80 against USD in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.82, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.80, registering a rise of 27 paise over its previous close.

Published: 11th October 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

(File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 27 paise to 70.80 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as optimism about US-China trade talks and gains in domestic equity market enthused investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.82, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.80, registering a rise of 27 paise over its previous close.

Rupee had settled at 71.07 against the US dollar on Thursday. The domestic unit however could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.92 against the dollar at 1012 hrs. Forex traders said higher opening in domestic equities supported the rupee.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he is meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday, raising hopes for progress on this week's high-level talks aimed at ending a 15-month trade war between the two nations.

"Big day of negotiations with China. They want to make a deal, but do I?" Trump said in a tweet Thursday before the start of the trade talks between US and China. Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 425.29 points higher at 38,305.69 and Nifty up 110.75 points at 11,345.30.

Moreover, weakening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas also propped the rupee. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 98.66.

Market participants, however, said sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices weighed on local currency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 263.11 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.4 per cent to trade at USD 59.42 per barrel. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.48 per cent in morning trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rupee Dollar
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp