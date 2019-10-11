Home Business

TCS Q2 net profit up 1.8% to Rs 8,042 crore

Revenue increased 5.8 per cent in the July-September quarter to Rs 38,977 crore compared to Rs 36,854 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the IT major said.

Headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai. (File |Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), whose results kick-off the earnings season for IT companies, on Thursday registered 1.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,042 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, up from a net profit of Rs 7,901 crore, which it registered in the year-ago period.

Commenting on its Q2 performance, TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said, “We ended the quarter with a steady growth despite increased volatility in the financial services and retail verticals. We remain confident as the medium and longer-term demand for our services continues to be very strong, as evidenced by our Q2 order book — the highest in the last six quarters. Operating income of the company came in at Rs 9,361 crore, down 4.2 per cent from last year.”

