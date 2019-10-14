Home Business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet PSB CEOs to review credit outflow

According to the assessment of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee, there is a virtual crash in the commercial credit, which has slumped from Rs 7.76 lakh crore to Rs 90,995 crore.

Published: 14th October 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with chief executive officers (CEOs) of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday to discuss various issues, including progress on credit offtake during Loan Mela, state of non-performing asset (NPA) and pre-merger issues.

“The main agenda of the meeting will be the status of credit offtake by banks including retail loan and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. The pre-merger issues will also be discussed,” said a source from the Finance Ministry. 

According to the assessment of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), there is a virtual crash in the commercial credit, which has slumped from Rs 7.76 lakh crore to Rs 90,995 crore.

Interestingly ‘non-food credit’ by banks, which was Rs 1.65 lakh crore last fiscal has contracted to Rs 93,700 crore this year.

This is the second meeting of the finance minister with CEOs of PSBs. Earlier, she was part of the annual performance review on September 19, when she announced to organise Loan Mela in 400 identified districts to boost credit flow to retail customers and small businesses. 

The first phase of outreach programme was held across 226 districts across the country in the first week of October. The second phase will be held in 209 districts between October 21 and October 25, before Diwali.

“The meeting will have discussions over the merger issues, preparation and progress on them and the latest NPA status of the banks,” the official added.

In August, the central government has announced to go ahead with four sets of mergers — Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, and United Bank of India; Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank; Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank, and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank.
The announcement came after the gross domestic products growth hit a six-year low.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Public sector banks non performing assets
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp