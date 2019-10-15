Home Business

NCLAT halts Bhushan Power sale to JSW Steel

The bench also asked the ED to release the assets of Bhushan Power worth around Rs 4,025 crore, which the agency investigating the money laundering allegations had attached.

Published: 15th October 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Steel plant

JSW Steel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench on Monday stayed the sale of stressed steel maker Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) to JSW Steel.

The bench also asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to release the assets of Bhushan Power worth around Rs 4,025 crore, which the agency investigating the money laundering allegations had attached.

JSW Steel had last month moved NCLAT seeking immunity from criminal proceedings in the ongoing bank fraud investigation against erstwhile promoter of BPSL.

The NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhyaya said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) would fail if the agency functions like this. 

ED on Saturday attached assets worth Rs 4,025 crore of BPSL in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud, which is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

“IBC cannot be annulled in this manner. Money laundering is by an individual,” NCLAT said.

During the proceedings, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) told the NCLAT that the ED has no jurisdiction to attach assets under the insolvency process. The MCA’s stand is in consultation with the Department of Financial Services and banks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BPSL JSW Steel NCLAT
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp