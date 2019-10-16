Home Business

Don’t waste time worrying about monetary policy, economy in tailspin: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Put money in people’s pockets to address drop in demand, suggests the Nobel laureate

Published: 16th October 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Abhijit Banerjee

Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee won the 2019 Nobel for Economics. (Photo | Twitter)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nobel Prize winning economist Abhijit Banerjee has a piece of advice for the Narendra Modi government’s policymakers: Don’t waste time worrying about monetary policy as the economy is in a “tailspin”. Instead, find ways to revive demand to lift the sinking economy. 

Speaking at a press conference called by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology at Cambridge, US, on Monday, he said the need of the hour is to pump money into the economy “especially in the hands of the poor”. 

His comments come in the backdrop of concerns about a protracted slowdown, with India’s GDP growth moderating to 5% in the first quarter and the index of industrial production slipping to 1.1% for August. The passenger vehicles sector also reported massive contraction with sales dropping as much as 24% last month. 

ALSO READ | Global economy is in a synchronised slowdown: IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath

After initial denial about the deepening slowdown, the government reacted by infusing fresh capital in state-run banks and slashing corporate taxes. The Reserve Bank of India also played its part by reducing interest rates. Economists welcomed these moves as positive but warned they alone would not help reverse the lack of demand plaguing the economy.

“The Indian economy is doing very badly in my opinion,” Banerjee said, citing the recent NSSO survey, which hinted at a sharp decline in consumption demand in both urban and rural areas. “It is a glaring warning sign,” he said.

He warned that the “economy is slowing down very, very fast” and added that “we don’t know how fast as there is dispute over data”.

The survey, which has not yet been officially released, shows that the average consumption expenditure at current  prices fell from Rs 1,587 per person per month (ppm) in 2014-15 to Rs 1,524 ppm in 2017-18 in rural areas, and for urban areas, from Rs 2,926 ppm in 2014-15 to Rs 2,909 ppm in 2017-18.

ALSO READ | IMF reduces India's GDP growth estimate to 6.1%

Besides Banerjee, many other leading economists have suggested India relax its fiscal deficit targets and pump prime the economy by spending more on infrastructure, helping create jobs and demand. Prof. M Govinda Rao, former member of PM’s Economic Advisory Council had told this publication earlier that India needs to “relax fiscal targets and go back to the drawing board with revival plans.” 

Banerjee warned that the “economy is slowing down very, very fast” and added that “we don’t know how fast as there is dispute over data.” The government “has a particular view (that) all data inconvenient to it is wrong,” he said on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
nobel prize Abhijit Banerjee monetary policy Indian economy economic slowdown IMF
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp