Home Business

Finance Ministry gets around 45 applications for PFRDA Chairman post

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority was re-constituted into a statutory body after notification of PFRDA Act in 2014.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry has received about 45 applications for the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority  (PFRDA) chairman post, which has been lying vacant since April 23 this year.

PFRDA was re-constituted into a statutory body after notification of PFRDA Act in 2014.

Some 40-45 applications have come for the post of PFRDA Chairman which have been sent to the high-level panel that will select a suitable candidate for the post, sources said.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), headed by the cabinet secretary, is free to identify and recommend any other person too, who has not applied for the post, based on merit.

According to public notice, the appointment will be for a period of five years and the person will be eligible for re-appointment provided that no chairperson will hold office after attaining the age of 65 years.

The applicant should have a minimum of two years of residual service as on last date of submission of applications.

As per the eligibility criteria, a person should have at least 25 years of work experience leading to a senior position in the organisation concerned and should have knowledge and experience of law or finance or economics.

A government servant worked as secretary or additional secretary in the central government or its equivalent level in state government for three years can apply for the job, it said.

Besides, a public sector official who worked at least one level immediately below the board level for at least three years and private sector employees at the level of CEO or CFO can apply for the position.

The pay and allowance of the new chairperson will be Rs 4.5 lakh per month without the facility of accommodation and car.

PFRDA consists of a chairperson and not more than six members, of whom at least three shall be whole-time members, to be appointed by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance ministry PFRDA
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp