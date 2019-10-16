Home Business

Jio asks TRAI to slap penalties on Airtel, Vodafone for illegally masking wireline as mobile numbers

However, Bharti Airtel hit back saying Jio is trying to misguide the regulator ahead the consultation on call connect charges.

Published: 16th October 2019 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Firing yet another salvo, Reliance Jio has accused other operators, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, of fraudulently disguise wireline numbers as mobile numbers for undue enrichment and urged TRAI to slap "severest penalty" on them for violating norms.

Bharti Airtel, however, hit back saying Jio is trying to misguide the regulator ahead the consultation on call connect charges (also called interconnect usage charges).

In yet another letter to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio alleged that these illegal and fraudulent activities of "masquerading wireline numbers as mobile numbers" by offering mobile numbers to enterprises as their customer care or helpline numbers have not only caused it huge losses running into hundreds of crores, but also resulted in losses to the exchequer.

ALSO READ| Reliance Jio, Samsung showcase 5G technology use cases

At the same time, it has led to undue enrichment of older operators, Jio said, asking TRAI to take "immediate cognizance of these serious violations".

Jio's scathing attack comes at a time when the industry has, once again, turned into a virtual battleground with incumbent operators and the latest entrant clashing over call connect charges. Vodafone Idea did not immediately respond to the latest allegations.

Launching a fresh offensive against the old operators, Jio has shot off a letter to TRAI chairman RS Sharma saying that the "fradulent operation" of masking of wireline numbers as mobile numbers by the older operators is a "wilful and blatant violation" of a slew of regulation, including Interconnect Usage Charges Regulation.

Older operators are offering mobile numbers to enterprises as their customer care/helpline number, but all such calls are in fact terminating on fixed lines instead, changing the character of calls and payment obligations, it added.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has argued that this modus operandi has deprived it of Rs 0.58 for every minute of outgoing calls to such numbers on Jio's network.

ALSO READ| Airtel, Jio spar over IUC charging at IMC 2019

Jio lamented that not only is it being made to cough up termination charge of 6 paise per minute (since these calls are allegedly being fraudulently shown as mobile terminations) but is also losing out on revenue of Rs 0.52/minute for such calls (charge that originating operator should, in fact, receive on such toll free calls).

Jio said it suspected that thousands of such numbers are operational in the market deployed by old operators, and also supplied the regulator with a list of such numbers in use for examination.

"This implementation being in practice for a considerable time, it is evident that such illegal, fraudulent and cheating practice has resulted into millions of minutes originating on RJIL network getting considered as mobile terminating minutes instead of wireline termination," Jio said.

Jio also argued that this has been done also to influence TRAI on "apparent traffic asymmetry" between Jio and older operators, which it said was the only reason given by the regulator to review the IUC regulations.

Jio has asked TRAI to direct old operators to stop the alleged fraudulent cheating practice immediately, levy severest penalties on them - it has also named Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd besides the two private telecom firms - for gross violation of various norms so as to serve as a deterrent.

ALSO READ| Other telecom companies levying hidden charges on customers: Reliance Jio

Jio has also urged the regulator to recommend licensor (Department of Telecom) to levy the highest penalty for violation of the licence conditions, besides directing the telcos to refund the applicable mobile termination charge amount to Jio with interest.

It has also suggested TRAI to "direct incumbent operators to pay minimum Rs 0.36 per minute for all such calls originated from Reliance Jio network". "This seems like an attempt by Jio to misguide the TRAI in the run up to the consultation on IUC. Enterprise customers referred to by Jio transfer their call to their unique number to a fixed line or another mobile number as this is permitted by the DoT. There is no loss to originating operator as the customer always dials a mobile and not a fixed line number," an Airtel spokesperson said.

Jio had recently also slammed TRAI's review of call connect charges as "retrograde" step, that would harm subscribers and punish efficient operators like itself while continuing "windfall" gains for old operators who have stayed away from shifting to new technologies.

The TRAI move to review the deadline for ending charges for terminating calls on rival networks beyond January 2020 had forced Jio to levy a 6 paisa per minute charge on its users recently, effectively ending its free call regime for life.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea TRAI Airtel wireline Vodafone Idea wireline
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp