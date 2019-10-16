Home Business

SBI Card launches contactless mobile phone payments facility

SBI Card Pay is a payment feature based on Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology for faster, convenient and more secure card payments using mobile phones, the company said in a release.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SBI Card on Wednesday announced the launch of 'SBI Card Pay', a feature which allows contactless payment using mobile phones at PoS terminals.

Using SBI Card Pay, customers can make contactless payments at Near Field Communication (NFC) enabled point of sale terminals with just one tap of their mobiles, without using the physical credit card or entering any PIN.

SBI Card Pay is a payment feature based on Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology for faster, convenient and more secure card payments using mobile phones, the company said in a release.

"As a first of its kind payment solution in India, it is built as part of the SBI Card mobile app providing ease to customers to use just one app to manage their credit card account as well as make contactless payments," it said.

SBI Card MD & CEO Hardayal Prasad said SBI Card Pay will allow customers to set desired per transaction and daily transaction limits.

Currently, other HCE enabled apps to allow per transaction limit of up to Rs 2,000 and daily transaction limit of up to Rs 10,000, restricting the effective usage of this feature, he said.

To use SBI Card Pay, cardholders will have to do a one-time registration of their card on the latest version of SBI Card mobile app.

Once the card is registered, users can complete payments simply by unlocking their phone screen and bringing the mobile device near the point of sale terminal.

The facility has been launched on the VISA platform and will function on any Android smartphone with Android OS KitKat version 4.4 and above. SBI Card has a customer base of 90 lakh and a market share of 17 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI Payments SBI Card Pay
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp