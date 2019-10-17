Home Business

DHFL reports net loss of Rs 242 crore for Q2 2019-20

Total income of the company fell to Rs 2,399.84 crore during the three months to September, as against Rs 3,154.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Published: 17th October 2019 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

DHFL logo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Debt-ridden housing finance firm DHFL on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 242.48 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 431.71 crore in the corresponding July-September period of 2018-19.

DHFL said the losses registered in Q2 of this fiscal were fully attributable to owners of the parent (company). Total income of the company fell to Rs 2,399.84 crore during the three months to September, as against Rs 3,154.25 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ| Edelweiss Financial Services arm moves court to recover dues from DHFL

DHFL said the company is undergoing substantial financial stress since the second half of the previous financial year. The company has suffered consistent downgrades in its credit ratings since February 2019. "On 5th June 2019, the credit rating was reduced to default grade despite there being no default till that date. As a result, the company's ability to raise funds has been substantially impaired and the business has been brought to a standstill with there being minimal/virtually no disbursements," the company said.

Further, the company has reached out to lenders for timely intervention and to restore the ability to carry on its business and they responded by agreeing to work on a plan under the RBI guidelines on the resolution of distressed assets.

ALSO READ| DHFL calls for meeting over delayed Q1 results

"Ability of the company to continue as a going concern may be assessed in the backdrop of these developments," it added.

Based thereon, an indicative debt resolution plan has been submitted by the company which identifies liabilities of DHFL aggregating to Rs 48,826 crore, constituting 58 per cent of the total debt of DHFL, as sustainable debt, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DHFL DHFL crisis DHFL losses DHFL Q2 results
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp