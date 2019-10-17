Home Business

India emerges as third largest ecosystems for successful start-ups

Leading the pack from the country are start-ups like One97 Communications, Ola Cabs, Byju's and OYO Rooms.

Published: 17th October 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Startups

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With 21 unicorns, India has emerged as third largest ecosystems for more successful startups right behind China and US but ahead of Britain and Israel, according to Hurun Global Unicorn List 2019.

Leading the pack from the country are payments solutions platform One97 Communications (USD 10 billion), cab aggregator Ola Cabs (USD 6 billion), online educator Byju's (USD 6 billion), and travel-stay finder OYO Rooms (USD 5 billion).

China pipped the USA to lead by 206 versus 203, together accounting for over 80 per cent of the worlds unicorns. Europe has 35 unicorns. Hurun Research found 494 unicorns in the world, based in 25 countries and 118 cities.

Set up seven years ago on average, they are worth USD 3.4 billion on average and USD 1.7 trillion in total. "These young companies, only seven years old on an average, are the worlds most exciting start-ups, leading a new generation of disruptive technology," Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher, Rupert Hoogewerf, said.

According to the list, city wise, Beijing is the worlds unicorn capital with 82, comfortably ahead of San Francisco with 55, followed by Shanghai, New York and Hangzhou. As a region, Silicon Valley leads the world with 102 or 21 per cent of the world's unicorns.

The list showed e-commerce and fintech make up 31 per cent of the world's unicorns, followed by cloud and AI. The worlds unicorns span 25 industries, with the Big 5 Industries making up half of the total.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India startup ecosystem Indian startups Byjus One97 Communications Ola Cabs OYO Rooms Hurun Global Unicorn List 2019
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp