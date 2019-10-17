Home Business

NBCC submits revised plan to SC to complete shelved Jaypee projects

The top court said it will hear the Jaypee Group plea on October 22, and extended the status quo on its insolvency proceedings till then.

Published: 17th October 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

For representational purposes (File photo)

By IANS

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) on Thursday submitted a revised proposal to complete the stalled projects of Jaypee Infratech. The proposal was later handed back to the NBCC counsel.

The homebuyers' counsel urged the top court to share a copy of the NBCC proposal with them.

Meanwhile, the Jaypee Group has moved the Supreme Court against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order that barred its parent company Jaypee Associates from bidding for Jaypee Infratech (JIL). The realtor urged the SC hear its plea seeking to consider its own proposal on the project.

The top court said it will hear the Jaypee Group plea on October 22, and extended the status quo on its insolvency proceedings till then.

On August 2, the Supreme Court had ordered a two-week status quo on Jaypee Group's plea against the NCLAT order after it was informed that Parliament had passed the proposed amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

On July 30, the NCLAT had extended JIL's resolution process by 90 days, thereby allowing submission of fresh bids for the bankrupt realty company.

The Tribunal said the process of bidding and approval of a resolution plan by the committee of creditors (CoC) should conclude in 45 days.

The 90-day extension comes amid the lenders' request to exclude around 250 days, from September 17, 2018 to June 4, 2019, from the stipulated period for the insolvency resolution process, as during this period no bid could be voted upon in view of the confusion regarding homebuyers' voting rights.

Under the IBC, the resolution process of a company is mandated to conclude within 270 days, failing which the company has to go for liquidation. The 270-day deadline for Jaypee Infratech ended on May 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court NBCC Jaypee Infratech
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp