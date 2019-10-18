Home Business

Offline expansion a major focus area for OnePlus: Vikas Agarwal

The company plans to set up 100 exclusive stores across the country by 2020. Roughly 75 per cent of these outlets will be company-owned and company-operated.

Published: 18th October 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Vikas Agarwal, general manager at OnePlus India

Vikas Agarwal, general manager at OnePlus India (Photo | EPS)

By  Sesa Sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chinese handset maker OnePlus is aggressively expanding its brick and mortar store network to take on online-heavy rivals such as market leader Xiaomi and fast-growing Realme as the battle for the offline channel intensifies.

Boasting over six floors and spread across 16,000 square feet, the company is building what will be its largest experience store in Hyderabad.

“Offline expansion with exclusive brand outlets is a major focus area. For OnePlus, Hyderabad represents the bridge between the old and new, and the same has gone into designing the store,” Vikas Agarwal, general manager at OnePlus India told Express

Agarwal explains that the brand’s resonance through offline presence is critical, not only to tap a sales channel which still accounts for 65 per cent of all smartphone sales, but also to expand its user community to include the older demographic.

While younger consumers are comfortable buying electronics online, those in older age groups still prefer the ‘touch and feel’ experience, he pointed out, adding that the age profile of OnePlus buyers has expanded after it went aggressive with its offline strategy.

Also Read - OnePlus 7 Pro review: This one flies and how!

The company also plans to set up 100 exclusive stores across the country by 2020. Roughly 75 per cent of these outlets will be company-owned and company-operated, while the remaining will be franchisee outlets, Agarwal said.

OnePlus will increase the number of exclusive brand stores to 35 outlets by the end of December. For OnePlus, India is a pilot market for all offline expansion being the only market where the brand is available offline.

OnePlus has partnered with large format retail chains including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, to strengthen its presence and is already present in over 2,000 offline stores. The company will also be investing heavily to set up its concept store in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi over the next few years.

As for opportunities in 5G, Agarwal said there isn’t much clarity yet. “We are waiting for clarity on when the roll-out is expected. The government has notified that auctions will take place by March 31, 2020, but we believe it could get delayed. There could be a soft launch in the second half of 2020, but we expect a full-fledged roll-out only in 2021,” he said.

Also See:

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ONEPLUS OnePlus 7t Oneplus 7 Pro Vikas Agarwal
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp