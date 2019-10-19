Reliance Jio adds 84.45 lakh new users in August

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio continued to be the only operator to add new subscribers, as the telecom major added 84.45 lakh users in August, taking its customer base to 34.82 crore, while its competitors Airtel and Vodafone Idea kept losing their subscriber base.
According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), market leader Vodafone Idea, the largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers, lost 49.56 lakh subscribers in August, bringing down its subscriber base to 37.50 crore.
Bharti Airtel, the country's third-largest telecom operator, saw 5.61 lakh customers exiting its network, pulling down its subscriber base to 32.79 crore, as per the data.
State-owned operators BSNL and MTNL saw 2.15 lakh and 6,701 subscribers exiting their networks, respectively.
The total number of wireless subscribers increased by 26.83 lakh to 117.10 crore in August, the TRAI data showed.
"As on August 31, 2019, the private access service providers held 89.78 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.22 per cent," TRAI said in its report.
Total subscribers, including wireless and wireline, grew by 2.54 per cent to 119.18 crore in August. In urban areas, it grew at 2.78 per cent while in rural areas, the total subscribers fell by 0.24 per cent.
NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio continued to be the only operator to add new subscribers, as the telecom major added 84.45 lakh users in August, taking its customer base to 34.82 crore, while its competitors Airtel and Vodafone Idea kept losing their subscriber base.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Centre rushes more forces to Ayodhya, asks states to remain alert ahead of SC verdict
Bright sunshine in Rajkot ahead of India-Bangladesh 2nd T20I
Man who set Telangana tahsildar on fire succumbs to burns in Hyderabad's OGH
Slain IS chief Baghdadi's wife revealed group secrets after capture
All 65 Shiv Sena MLAs lodged in Mumbai hotel as Maharashtra slugfest continues
At least seven UP police officers given compulsory retirement for not performing duties properly