Home Business

Reliance Jio adds 84.45 lakh new users in August

The total number of wireless subscribers increased by 26.83 lakh to 117.10 crore in August, the TRAI data showed.

Published: 19th October 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

Representational image (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio continued to be the only operator to add new subscribers, as the telecom major added 84.45 lakh users in August, taking its customer base to 34.82 crore, while its competitors Airtel and Vodafone Idea kept losing their subscriber base.

According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), market leader Vodafone Idea, the largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers, lost 49.56 lakh subscribers in August, bringing down its subscriber base to 37.50 crore.

Bharti Airtel, the country's third-largest telecom operator, saw 5.61 lakh customers exiting its network, pulling down its subscriber base to 32.79 crore, as per the data.

State-owned operators BSNL and MTNL saw 2.15 lakh and 6,701 subscribers exiting their networks, respectively.

The total number of wireless subscribers increased by 26.83 lakh to 117.10 crore in August, the TRAI data showed.

"As on August 31, 2019, the private access service providers held 89.78 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.22 per cent," TRAI said in its report.

Total subscribers, including wireless and wireline, grew by 2.54 per cent to 119.18 crore in August. In urban areas, it grew at 2.78 per cent while in rural areas, the total subscribers fell by 0.24 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jio Reliance Airtel Vodafone
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp