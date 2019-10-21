Home Business

Huawei’s Honor to launch new android phone this year

It will be on Android. Any android phone can be mirrored with Honor smart screen.

Published: 21st October 2019 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 12:44 PM

Huawei

Huawei (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Despite a ban on parent company Huawei for purchase of software and hardware components from US companies, subbrand Honor is planning to launch Android-based handset in India by the end of this year. “We are going to launch Honor 9X by the end of this year in India. It will be on Android. Any android phone can be mirrored with Honor smart screen.

We have always been thankful to our US partners for their support,” Honor India president Charles Peng told news agency PTI. Operating system Android is developed by US tech giant Google and Open Handset alliance. After the US government announced a ban on supplies of components and software by American companies to Huawei on a number of charges, primarily Chinese espionage, the tech giant came up with its own operating system.

Honor recently unveiled world’s first HarmonyOS based product Honor Vision. The company also has plans to officially launch and start selling Honor Vision smart television in the country from the first quarter of 2020. It can be connected to Android-based Honor smartphones to access content on the television. The company is also in talks with leading video entertainment companies to support Honor Vision before it is launched in India. Peng said the company is now going to expand offering in India with focus on deployment of internet of things (IoT) technology. “Honor has developed an IoT product strategy for all its subsequent product launches called 1 8 N where ‘1’ signifies smartphones, ‘8’ signifies Honor products such as Honor Vision, Honor Watch, Honor laptops, Honor bands, Honor glasses and so on.

‘N’ signifies the ecosystem partner products covering mobile offices, smart homes, sports and health, audio-visual entertainment, and smart travel products,” Peng said. He said that all the products will be made available in India gradually and all the devices will be controlled by one device that is smartphone. Some of the other devices that Honor is planning to launch in India this fiscal are smart bands and smart watch which will be based on Huawei’s own operating system.

Huawei Honor Honor 9X
