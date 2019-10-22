Home Business

IIMK, MRPL to come to the support of women entrepreneurs trying to break the glass ceiling

Labelled as La Eve, this initiative aims to identify innovative, promising women-founded start-ups to provide a comprehensive start-up support programme.

Published: 22nd October 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

female entrepreneurship

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: IIM Kozhikode and Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) have announced a special drive to support women entrepreneurs in the country.

Labelled as La Eve (meaning The Woman), this initiative aims to identify innovative, promising women-founded start-ups to provide a comprehensive start-up support programme.

New ventures that fit the definition of start-ups and are registered under the Companies Act of India and are founded by a majority of women founders are eligible to apply.

Early-stage start-ups with the minimum viable product or at least a proof of concept would be considered.

Selected start-ups would be provided seed support funds of up to Rs 25 lakh, structured incubation programme with task-based mentoring, access to professional services, co-working space, subsidized training and workshops and several other benefits on campus, the release said.

The initiative would be steered by the institute's entrepreneurship development centre, Laboratory for Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship or IIMK LIVE with the support of the start-up fund of the oil PSU, MRPL, an IIMK press release said.

ALSO READ: The latest buzz from the start up world

Last year MRPL had signed an MoU with the institute and since then it has provided seed funds to over 11 start-ups incubated at IIMK LIVE.

Under La Eve a drive to support women-led start-ups, IIMK LIVE would identify women-founded, innovation-led startups and provide incubation that would provide access to the institutes intellectual, network and infrastructural resources.

MRPL would provide seed fund assistance from the start funding initiative under start-up India Program.

"No economy can grow at its full potential if a section of human resource is not actively contributing to it. Promotion and support of women entrepreneurship can contribute significantly to the country's economic goals", said Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode.

"IIM Kozhikode has always recognized the potential of women in management practice and business leadership. Having been at the forefront in starting several initiatives that provide a fair opportunity to women in pursuing a career in management, this is yet another initiative to harness the potential of women resources to actively contribute to the country's economy," he added.

Professor Keyoor Purani, Executive Director, IIMK LIVE said, "Given the larger socio-economic context, a large number of educated and skilled women prefer to work on their own terms compared to the traditional jobs.

Technological developments have further facilitated location and time neutrality favouring many of them to start up and lead ventures that create economic value and make a social impact.

This trend, if channelled well, can contribute significantly to the innovation-led entrepreneurship."

A spokesperson from MRPL said "the Start Up India website notes that female-led ventures perform 63 per cent better than male-led companies in terms of return on investment with women showing unparalleled willingness and capacity to organise, develop, and manage a business venture."

Recognising this, MRPL is honoured to be associated with IIMK LIVE in this unique program -La Eve- aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
La Eve Start Up India Women entrepreneurs Support for women entrepreneurs IIMK LIVE
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp