Home Business

ITC launches premium chocolate for Rs 4.5 lakh a kg

With the growing demand for fine chocolates, ITC is eyeing healthy growth from its niche category.

Published: 23rd October 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Fabelle Trinity is based on the concept of the Creator, Nurturer and Destroyer

By Express News Service

With festival bells ringing and the New Year quickly approaching, homegrown consumer brand major ITC has launched a super-luxury chocolate under its brand Fabelle, targeting the uber-rich.

ITC claims that the chocolate branded Fabelle Trinity-Truffles Extraordinaire, and priced at approximately Rs 4.5 lakh a kilogram, would be the most expensive chocolate in the world.

The chocolate, which will be available on made-to-order basis from Wednesday, will place ITC amongst the finest world-class chocolate brands, said Anuj Rustagi, chief operating officer for chocolates, confectionary, and coffee.

The Fabelle Trinity range, which represents the concept of the Creator, Nurturer and Destroyer, is co-curated by Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini and Fabelle’s master chocolatiers, using some of the rarest ingredients and finest single-origin cacaos in the world, he said.

“With Chef Philippe Conticini’s international expertise and Fabelle’s understanding of Indian chocolate consumer preferences and institutional strength, we have been able to deliver a world-class product. After several months of R&D, we have delivered a product in which India can take pride in. We have stayed committed to our constant endeavour to be at the forefront of introducing Indian consumers to distinct chocolate experiences,” Rustagi said. He it took months of ideation, extensive research, search for the best ingredients and their sourcing, innumerable trials and putting it all together over many days of craftsmanship, along with extensive testing, in a bid to come up with the finest chocolate in India that can rival the world’s best.

With the growing demand for fine chocolates, ITC is eyeing healthy growth from its niche category. “The chocolates category has been growing faster than 10 per cent in recent years and we expect to grow significantly faster than the category over the next few years,” Rustagi added.

The company had launched Fabelle in 2016 in six cities, and after that introduced bar variants priced between Rs 350 and Rs 495 in big stores. The company has eight boutiques at its hotels for the Fabelle luxury range, which is currently working on the Fabelle gift bouquets meant for festive gifting, priced between Rs 2,450 and Rs 13,750.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ITC premium chocolate
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp