Vodafone, Home Credit to offer 4G smartphones

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced a partnership with Home Credit India under which customers will be able to pick up a 4G smartphone for a down payment of Rs 799 bundled with a 180-day validity plan offering both voice and data benefits.

According to the telecom service provider, the alliance will help in providing access to finance to a customer base which is significantly under-served at present.

“This partnership will help fulfil the aspirations of several million mobile phone users across India, including those who have never had access to credit before and those who desire a smartphone but couldn’t afford to pay upfront. This bundled telecom offer will enable non-users of 4G to upgrade and experience the benefits of mobile internet,” said Avneesh Khosla, operations director, marketing, Vodafone Idea.

The scheme will allow Vodafone Idea’s prepaid customers to select a 4G smartphone of their choice from a wide range of options available at multiple price points starting at `3,999. “Irrespective of the cost of the handset chosen, the down payment remains constant at only `799 for this offer, much lower than the market norm of down payment being 30-40 per cent of handset value,” it said. The 180-day plan bundled with the phone will offer unlimited national and local calls.