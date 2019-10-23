Home Business

Vodafone, Home Credit to offer 4G smartphones

According to the telecom service provider, the alliance will help in providing access to finance to a customer base which is significantly under-served at present. 

Published: 23rd October 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Vodafone

Vodafone sign board. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced a partnership with Home Credit India under which customers will be able to pick up a 4G smartphone for a down payment of Rs 799 bundled with a 180-day validity plan offering both voice and data benefits. 

According to the telecom service provider, the alliance will help in providing access to finance to a customer base which is significantly under-served at present. 

“This partnership will help fulfil the aspirations of several million mobile phone users across India, including those who have never had access to credit before and those who desire a smartphone but couldn’t afford to pay upfront. This bundled telecom offer will enable non-users of 4G to upgrade and experience the benefits of mobile internet,” said Avneesh Khosla, operations director, marketing, Vodafone Idea. 

The scheme will allow Vodafone Idea’s prepaid customers to select a 4G smartphone of their choice from a wide range of options available at multiple price points starting at `3,999. “Irrespective of the cost of the handset chosen, the down payment remains constant at only `799 for this offer, much lower than the market norm of down payment being 30-40 per cent of handset value,” it said. The 180-day plan bundled with the phone will offer unlimited national and local calls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
4G smartphone Home Credit India Vodafone
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp