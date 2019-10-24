Home Business

CIL to switch to machines for coal transportation by FY 2024

This will be implemented in 35 of CIL's coal projects each having a production capacity of four million tonnes per annum and above.

Published: 24th October 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India

Coal India Ltd. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned CIL on Thursday said it will switch over to mechanised transportation of coal through piped conveyor belts in its large mines by 2023-24, replacing the existing road movement of the dry fuel.

Piped conveyor belt transportation is a covered system for movement of coal and thus promotes environment safety and prevents possible coal pilferage. The system is already operational in some of the mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL), the company said in a statement.

This will be implemented in 35 of CIL's coal projects each having production capacity of four million tonne per annum (MTPA) and above.

For necessary infrastructure upgrade at these 35 projects, including railway lines, CIL will invest through its capital expenditure, the statement said.

This initiative involves setting up of Coal Handling Plants (CHPs) with silos having rapid loading systems, which will have benefits like crushing, sizing of coal, quicker and quality coal loading.

Setting up of CHPs apart from efficient loading and reduced manual intervention spur better quality in coal supply.

Presently, coal is transported through road by trucks from the pithead to despatch point which tends to add up to dust and air pollution, the statement said. CIL loaded 151 MT through silos/rapid loading system during 2018-19.

Additionally, around 420 MT of coal is planned to be loaded through silos and surge bins, which will be set up at 35 projects identified, elevating the total mechanised loading to 571 MT by 2023-24.

CIL aims to produce 880 MT of coal by 2023-24 which means 65 per cent of the total coal produced would be moved through covered pipe conveyor system by then and loaded mechanically.

Infrastructure for 24 silos and 11 surge bin loading systems will be set up in all subsidiaries of CIL by 2023-24 for mechanised loading.

"Improved loading time will bring down the wagon idling. Wagon cycle time will be reduced by few hours thus increasing wagon availability. It is a win-win situation for the company, railways and the consumer," a Coal India official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CIL coal transportation
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp