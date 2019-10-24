Home Business

In a comeback bid, Audi to have one new model every quarter in 2020

'We will be launching at least one new model every quarter next year. In addition, we are also planning some more things that will cover all aspects of our business,' he said.

Published: 24th October 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Audi car

For representational purposes. (File photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: German luxury carmaker Audi is planning to roll out at least one new model every quarter next year and has put in place a strategy for India, where it has been facing heavy headwinds since 2015.

At the launch of the eighth generation of the sedan A6, Audi India chief Balbir Singh Dhillon also urged the government to look into the auto industry's demand for lower GST, which can offer the luxury segment some elbow room.

Audi India, which lost the dominant position to the compatriot Mercedes-Benz in 2016, currently is the third-largest player in the premium segment with another German major BMW commanding the second position in the market. "We will be launching at least one new model every quarter next year. In addition, we are also planning some more things that will cover all aspects of our business," he said.

Audi has devised strategy 2025 for India, which is a six-year programme with the customer at the core, he said adding, it involves all stakeholders including dealers and the people at its global headquarters.

Strategy 2025 will look into all aspects of the business such as how many new models should be launched and in what timelines as well as the innovation and technology required for long-term sustainable growth, he said. "There are multiple verticals within this strategy including product, manpower and profitability, connectivity, electrification and digitisation," Dhillon said.

He said though the auto industry has not yet completely come out of the tough time there is a positive trend now. "September and October have been relatively better with the number of queries growing," he said and exuded confidence that the market should revert to stability in the next couple of months.

"We are optimistic, but cautiously," Dhillon said as he expects 2020 to remain tough given the implementation of BS-VI norms which will jack up prices. "The change will come with a certain level of uncertainty," he quipped.

He said the high GST rate is a big drag on the premium auto segment which is only 1.2 per cent of the over 3-million units annual auto market and if the taxes are lowered it will be an opportunity for the industry to expand the segment.

Audi is also focusing on small-town markets with its workshop-first approach, the share of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai has come down to 35 per cent now, from a high 50 per cent a few years back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Audi Audi new model Audi A6 Audi A6 price Audi India plan
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp