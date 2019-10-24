Petrol, diesel prices fall again after a day of no change

NEW DELHI: After a day of no change, the prices of petrol and diesel fell again on Thursday, an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data revealed.
The oil marketing companies reported no change in the price of petrol and diesel on Wednesday.
According to the IOC website, the price of petrol fell on Thursday in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai to Rs 73.17 per litre, Rs 75.82, Rs 78.78, and Rs 75.99, respectively.
The diesel prices also fell in the four major metropolitan cities. It fell to Rs 66.06 per litre in Delhi, Rs 68.42 in Kolkata, Rs 69.24 in Mumbai, and Rs 69.77 in Chennai.
In the international market, the crude oil registered a fall in its price after a rise in the previous two sessions while the Brent oil continued to trade above $60 per barrel.
