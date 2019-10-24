Home Business

SC order on telecom revenue definition deals disastrous blow to industry: COAI

In a setback to telecom service providers, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Centre's plea to recover adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of about Rs 92,000 crore from them.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Industry body COAI on Thursday said the Supreme Court ruling on the telecom sector revenue definition will deal a "disastrous blow" to the industry, given its precarious financial condition.

"The question that arises is whether this is the financial straw that finally breaks the back of operators," Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) Director General Rajan Mathews told PTI.

Mathews further said this is a "disastrous blow" for the industry given its current state of acute stress.

Hemant Joshi, Technology Media & Telecom (TMT) Leader Deloitte India said this will create a huge pressure on already loss-making sector.

"While it should remove ambiguity and reduce litigation, the impact on telcos will be very negative given their current state. It will put additional burden on cash flows and profits of telecom companies in India," Joshi said.

The decision will have a big impact on the sector as it is already in the state of huge financial distress, Prashant Singhal, Emerging Markets TMT Leader, EY, said.

A three-judge bench upheld the definition of adjusted gross revenue formulated by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

It added that the service providers would have to pay penalties and interests to the DoT.

The bench made it clear that there would no further litigation on the issue and it would fix a time frame for calculation and payment of dues by the telecom companies.

In July, the Centre had told the apex court that leading private telecom firms like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and state-owned MTNL and BSNL have pending licence fee outstanding of over Rs 92,000 crore till date.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the DoT said that as per calculations, Airtel owes Rs 21,682.13 crore as licence fee to the government.

Dues from Vodafone totalled Rs 19,823.71 crore, while Reliance Communications owed a total of Rs 16,456.47 crore, the DoT said.

BSNL owed Rs 2,098.72 crore, while the MTNL's dues stand at Rs 2,537.48 crore, it said. The total amount, which has to be recovered from all the telecom firms, accrues to Rs 92,641.61 crore as on date, it said.

As per the New Telecom Policy, telecom licensees are required to share a percentage of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) with the government as annual license fee (LF).

In addition, mobile telephone operators were also required to pay spectrum usage charges (SUC) for the use of radiofrequency spectrum allotted to them.

Telecom operators had moved the top court against the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal's (TDSAT) order which ruled that certain non-telecom revenues like rent, profit on the sale of fixed assets, dividend and treasury income would be counted as AGR on which licence fee would have to be paid to the government.

The TDSAT order had exempted a large number of streams from the definition of AGR, like capital receipts, bad debt, distribution margins to dealers, forex fluctuations, sale of scrap and waiver of late fee.

The telecom tribunal also said revenue from non-core sources such as rent, profit on the sale of fixed assets, dividend, interest and miscellaneous income must be included while computing a carrier's AGR, dealing a setback to telecom operators who would have to shell out more towards licence and spectrum usage fees.

