Home Business

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, shares of PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 per cent

Gold is also considered a good hedge against inflation globally, especially in the time of economic slowdown and trade wars.

Published: 25th October 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Gold, Akshaya tritiya, jewellery

Image for representational purpose. (File photo |EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Shares of jewellery companies traded lower on Friday as gold demand remained subdued during Dhanteras, the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India.

Gold prices hovered around Rs 38,500 per 10 grammes. Dhanteras is considered as an auspicious day to make new purchases and many Hindus believe that investing in yellow metal will bring prosperity.

Gold is also considered a good hedge against inflation globally, especially in the time of economic slowdown and trade wars.

ALSO READ: Gold jewellers pin hope on Dhanteras, Diwali for revival in demand

At 2:15 pm, shares of PC Jeweller were trading 5.67 per cent down at Rs 32.45. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri edged lower by 5.09 per cent at Rs 48.50 while Titan lowered by 2.41 per cent to Rs 1,34.50 per share.

Rajesh Exports, the world's largest manufacturer of gold products, slipped by 0.09 per cent at Rs 673.75 per share.

From an investor's perspective, gold returns in the past five years have been around 7 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate). At the same time, equity returns for the same period have ranged between 12 and 15 per cent.

ALSO READ: Paytm allows its customers to purchase gold jewellery using digital gold

"Therefore to reap returns from gold, one needs to position ahead of the uptick and move out as it peaks out," said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management.

"If the rupee remains weaker from here and if current gold price levels in international markets are sustained, then domestic gold prices will remain well supported even at the current levels," he said.

However, fears of a global economic slowdown, continuing trade and tariff war between the United States and China, and geo-political risks could help the price of gold to sustain at higher levels. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanteras Diwali Diwali sale Gold Gold prices Jewellers Economic slowdown
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp