Home Business

On Dhanteras, scam-hit women depositors of PMC bank hold protest in Mumbai

The women protestors raised slogans carrying placards which read 'Where is the money on Dhanteras' and 'Black Diwali, Thank you RBI'.

Published: 25th October 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of PMC Bank depositors protest in Mumbai over RBI’s curb on withdrawal of money. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Several women depositors of crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank on Friday staged a protest in West Mumbai's Andheri.

The women protestors raised slogans carrying placards which read "Where is the money on Dhanteras" and "Black Diwali, Thank you RBI".

ALSO READ: 'What wrong did I do to beg for my own money?' PMC Bank depositors stare at uncertain future

Speaking to ANI, one of the protestors said, "Today is Dhanteras. We are on the roads today as RBI has put restrictions on the banking transactions for us. We have had many protests and today the women depositors of PMC bank have gathered together here for a symbolic protest before Diwali. As much as Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) is at fault, RBI is also at fault because they were not able to conduct audits in the past 11 years."

"We women would like to fight for our money. We cannot take our legitimate money from the bank. It was said that after the elections, a decision would be taken but no action has been taken by the government," Laxmi Puri, another protestor said.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea on insuring PMC Bank customers

Echoing similar sentiments, a protestor named Sangeeta said, "Today, we are protesting on the occasion of Diwali. I have invested in fixed deposits in the bank but there is no one to hear our pleas."

Allwyn, another protestor said, "I have my life earnings in the bank. The government talks about financial inclusion but is my money safe? I need money for my mother's medicine but all my deposits are stuck."

Last month, the RBI restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months and asked it not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits after an alleged fraud of Rs. 4,355 crore came to light.

ALSO READ: Sell our assets to pay off PMC Bank's dues: Wadhawans write to RBI, agencies

The organisation had initially capped the deposit withdrawal at Rs 10,000 but later raised it to Rs 40,000.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by HDIL in connection with the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanteras PMC PMC bank PMC bank crisis PMC Banks scam PMC scam
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp