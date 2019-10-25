Home Business

Real estate attracts USD 3.8 billion private equity investment during January to September 2019

'Foreign private equity funds continued to dominate the real estate investment scene. Top investors included Blackstone, Hines, Ascendas and Brookefield,' Agarwal said.

Published: 25th October 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Real estate

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: India's real estate market attracted USD 3.8 billion private equity investment from January to September 2019, a nearly 19 per cent yearly rise, according to research by ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Private equity investments were over USD 3.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2018. Commercial sector comprised 79 per cent overall share, attracting close to USD three billion funds, said Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO, ANAROCK Capital.

"Foreign private equity funds continued to dominate the real estate investment scene. Top investors included Blackstone, Hines, Ascendas and Brookefield," Agarwal said.

The residential sector attracted USD 295 million during January-September 2019 against USD 210 million a year ago.

Retail and logistics & warehousing saw total inflows of approximately USD 260 million and USD 200 million in 2019, respectively.

MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) saw maximum inflows at USD 1.59 billion this year, recording a yearly increase of three per cent.

Pune saw more than 200 per cent yearly rise in investments from USD 125 million in 2018 to nearly USD 390 million in 2019.

Hyderabad witnessed a 76 per cent yearly decline from over USD 790 million in 2018 to just USD 190 million this year.

Of total USD 3.8 billion funds in 2019, equity funding comprised 95 per cent share, while the remaining five per cent was via structured debt. Indian real estate in Q3 2019 alone saw total PE inflows of nearly USD 1.7 billion, it was stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real Estate Anarock real estate sector
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp