Triumph motorcycles plans to introduce BS-VI variants from January 2020

Shoeb Farooq, general manager, Triumph Motorcycles India spoke on the company’s new electric motorcycle project, the current auto slowdown and Diwali offers.

By Gunja Sharan
Express News Service

British premium motorcycle brand Triumph is planning to introduce BS-VI variants from January next year, well ahead of the government deadline of April 2020, Shoeb Farooq, general manager, Triumph Motorcycles India told this publication in an interview. He also spoke on the company’s new electric motorcycle project, the current auto slowdown and Diwali offers. Excerpts:

What’s your view on the current auto slowdown in the country?

The current de-growth is a mix of genuine lack of demand in the market and deferment in the purchase decision as of now. There is also a general shift in customer preference and buying behaviour along with uncertainty in emission norms and electric vehicle (EV) plans.

However, the slowdown in the premium space has been lower than the overall auto space, being a niche segment, where buyers are mostly enthusiasts driven by passion. We are giving interesting festive offers to push the momentum forward. Simultaneously, we also plan to introduce BS-VI variants starting January 2020, well ahead of the government deadline of April 2020.

Can you share some details about your new electric motorcycle project?

Our future product strategy is focused on delivering the most suitable engine platforms for the changing landscape of customer needs, and we see a Triumph electric powertrain as a significant requirement alongside our signature twin and triple-cylinder engines. As part of our electric motorcycle initiative, Project Triumph TE-1 represents an exciting collaboration that will provide valuable input to our future line-up.

Project Triumph TE-1 is one part of our electric motorcycle strategy, focused on delivering what riders want and expect from their Triumph. Given the emphasis, the government is putting on emissions norms and electric vehicle (EV), I’m sure the infrastructure will also be set-up that will be needed for making India a truly EV pro country.

While overall two-wheeler sales have tanked, the premium bike segments have bucked the trend...

Premium motorcycles come under a niche segment and the buyers are mostly enthusiasts. They majorly remain unaffected by the market dynamics or trends. Further, the new entrants which have expanded the industry and a very buoyant 6-8 months of new product launches have fuelled the growth in this segment.

How much sales growth you have witnessed during the festive season so far? What is your expectation from Diwali?

The festival season is definitely a time when sales are at an all-time high. We garnered good momentum during Dussehra this year and have decided to give it an added push during Diwali as well. As a brand, we’re trying to induce as much interest as possible from the customers by launching festive offers.  We’ve made them interesting enough to buy a motorcycle on finance or upgrade their machines with great benefits.

Hopefully, these should make them take the final plunge on getting their preferred Triumph home. One of our biggest offers this year, in on our flagship adventure motorcycle the Tiger 1200, where new buyers or people who upgrade will fly to the Triumph Adventure Experience in Wales for an all-expenses-paid training session. There are offers on the Street Triple RS, the T100, and the Tiger 800 XR as well. 

