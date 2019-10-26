Home Business

Dollar climbs amid Brexit uncertainty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called for a December 12 general election, in an effort to break the political deadlock over Brexit.

Published: 26th October 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 12:12 PM

Dollar notes

For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW YORK: The dollar appreciated in late trading on Friday amid falling sterling, as market participants awaited more updates concerning Brexit.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.20 per cent at 97.8311 at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), the Xinhua news agency reported. Sterling was under pressure as Brexit uncertainty lingered.

The move came days after the Brexit legislation was in limbo after MPs rejected Johnson's plan to get it through the House of Commons in three days.

In late New York trading on Friday, the euro fell to $1.1080 from $1.1107 in the previous session, and the British pound fell to $1.2829 from $1.2863 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was down to A$0.6820 from A$0.6821.

The dollar bought 108.68 Japanese yen, higher than 108.61 Japanese yen of the previous session. The dollar was up to 0.9941 Swiss franc from 0.9920 Swiss franc, and it fell to 1.3061 Canadian dollars from 1.3071 Canadian dollars.

