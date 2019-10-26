Dollar climbs amid Brexit uncertainty

NEW YORK: The dollar appreciated in late trading on Friday amid falling sterling, as market participants awaited more updates concerning Brexit.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.20 per cent at 97.8311 at 3:00 p.m. (1900 GMT), the Xinhua news agency reported. Sterling was under pressure as Brexit uncertainty lingered.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday called for a December 12 general election, in an effort to break the political deadlock over Brexit.
The move came days after the Brexit legislation was in limbo after MPs rejected Johnson's plan to get it through the House of Commons in three days.
In late New York trading on Friday, the euro fell to $1.1080 from $1.1107 in the previous session, and the British pound fell to $1.2829 from $1.2863 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was down to A$0.6820 from A$0.6821.
The dollar bought 108.68 Japanese yen, higher than 108.61 Japanese yen of the previous session. The dollar was up to 0.9941 Swiss franc from 0.9920 Swiss franc, and it fell to 1.3061 Canadian dollars from 1.3071 Canadian dollars.
NEW YORK: The dollar appreciated in late trading on Friday amid falling sterling, as market participants awaited more updates concerning Brexit.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Centre rushes more forces to Ayodhya, asks states to remain alert ahead of SC verdict
Bright sunshine in Rajkot ahead of India-Bangladesh 2nd T20I
Man who set Telangana tahsildar on fire succumbs to burns in Hyderabad's OGH
Slain IS chief Baghdadi's wife revealed group secrets after capture
All 65 Shiv Sena MLAs lodged in Mumbai hotel as Maharashtra slugfest continues
At least seven UP police officers given compulsory retirement for not performing duties properly