Home Business

Supreme Court gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues

The two largest incumbents Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea now stand to shell out a whopping Rs 21,682 crore and Rs 28,308 crore respectively to the government.

Published: 26th October 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After ruling in favour of the government's argument on the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), used to calculate license fees and other levies, on Thursday, the Supreme Court has allowed telecom service providers just three months to pay up dues worth a staggering Rs 92,641 crore. 

"Appeals of licensees are dismissed and filed by DOT are allowed in terms of the signed reportable judgement," said the SC order, adding, "We give three months’ time to deposit the amount, which is due and compliance be reported. Pending applications, if any, are disposed of". 

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had upheld the government’s view on AGR definition on Thursday in a case which has dragged on for more than a decade. While the government had held that all income, including from non-telecom related activities, should be accounted under AGR for calculation of levies like license fees, telecom service providers have opposed the definition. 

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had taken the matter to court in 2005. 

For a sector struggling to make profits in a high-competition, low tariff environment since the entry of Reliance Jio in 2016, the judgement comes as a big blow.

The two largest incumbents Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea now stand to shell out a whopping Rs 21,682 crore and Rs 28,308 crore respectively to the government, while others like bankrupt Reliance Communications (Rs 16,456 crore), BSNL (Rs 2,098.72 crore) and MTNL (Rs 2,537.48 crore) stand to payout substantial amounts too. New entrant Reliance Jio, however, only stands to payout a measly Rs 13 crore.

According to the DoT affidavit, telecom players owe the government Rs 23,189 crore in AGR dues and another Rs 41,650 crore in interest, alongside a penalty of Rs 10,923 crore and Rs 16,878 crore interest levied on the penalty due.

Both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have expressed disappointment with the verdict, and have requested the Centre to review the claim. 

"The judgement is the last straw in contributing to financial distress and it remains to be seen whether the industry will be able to recover from this setback,” Rajan Mathews, director general, COAI had said on Thursday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
telecom operators Supreme Court Airtel Vodaphone Jio BSNL
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • sree Harikrishna

    ÀGR how is this
    11 days ago reply
Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp