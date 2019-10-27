Home Business

Reliance Industries may be aiming listing of Jio post debt free status: Sources

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani has said that consolidation of liabilities in the company creates an efficient structure to manage debt and cash.

Published: 27th October 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The aim of Reliance Industries (RIL) to make Jio debt free by transferring the liabilities of up to Rs 108,000 crore to a new entity could be a step towards listing the telecom arm at a later date and benchmarking it to the global peers.

"Large platform companies are debt free typically. Benchmarking to peers like Alphabet, Amazon, Alibaba, Facebook, Tencent and Apple," RJio said in a presentation. On the IPO issue, Jio network president Mathew Oommen had recently told IANS that the listing issue has not been discussed.

Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani has said that consolidation of liabilities in the company creates an efficient structure to manage debt and cash.

ALSO READ| Reliance to invest Rs 1.08 lakh crore in new digital services subsidiary

It ensures monetization opportunities accrue to shareholders efficiently. Industry and investment banking sources said the deleveraging the Jio balance sheet and trying to match with tech giants like Alphabet and Alibaba are aimed at creating a brand and strong balance sheet.

Jio is already a profit making company and with its decision to go pay on voice may further add to the top and bottom line before stake sale or listing the arm for a higher valuation.

As per the Jio presentation quoting data from CapitalQ, Alphabet has a Market Cap of USD 861,202 million, total debt of USD 14,226 million and net debt of USD 106,830 million. Amazon has market cap of USD 873,429 million, USD 71,614 million total debt, USD 30,151 million net debt.

Alibaba group has a market cap of USD 442,321 million, debt of USD 20,297 million and net debt of USD 11,828 million. Facebook has a market cap of USD 520,207 million, USD 8,204 million debt and USD 40,392 million net debt.

Tencent has USD 396,730 million market cap, USD 30,817 million as total debt and net debt of USD 3,946 million. Apple Inc has a market cap of USD 1,084,422 million, total debt of USD 108,418 million and net debt of USD 102,192.

ALSO READ| Reliance Jio marginally cuts mid-value tariff packs, adjusts IUC

Reliance Industries has said that it would invest Rs 1.08 lakh crore through a rights issue in a wholly owned subsidiary to use the proceeds to invest in Reliance Jio Infocomm with the aim of making the telco a virtually net debt free company by March 31, 2020.

After the transaction, Jio, with over 355 million users, will have about Rs 40,000 crore of mainly spectrum-related debt on books. "RJIL (Jio) will become virtually net debt free by 31st March 2020, with the exception of spectrum-related liabilities," RIL said.

Jio's quarterly profit increased to Rs 990 crore from Rs 681 crore a year ago. The market had estimated a profit of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Profit rose 11 per cent from the preceding quarter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Industries Reliance Jio Jio debt free Mukesh Ambani
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp