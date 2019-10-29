Home Business

Gold prices tumble Rs 548 tracking tepid global trends

In the global market, gold was quoting flat at USD 1,493 per ounce and silver was trading lower at USD 17.77 an ounce.

Published: 29th October 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Tuesday tumbled Rs 548 to Rs 38,857 per 10 grams in the national capital in tandem with tepid global market trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 39,405 per 10 gram in the last trading session on Friday. Silver prices also witnessed correction, falling Rs 1,190 to Rs 47,090 per kg, from Rs 48,280 per kg on Friday.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi fell by Rs 548 after Diwali holiday catching the fall in global markets. Spot demand for gold is expected to remain low due to Diwali vacations as major spot markets like Ahmedabad is closed on the occasion of Bhaiduj," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

He further added that international gold prices were trading under pressure on optimism of the US-China trade deal.

In the global market, gold was quoting flat at USD 1,493 per ounce and silver was trading lower at USD 17.77 an ounce.

"Gold traders may eye upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting as prices are stuck in broad narrow range," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Gold prices Silver Silver prices
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp