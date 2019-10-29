Home Business

Government likely to order SFIO probe into DHFL financial irregularities

There is good enough reason to refer the matter of DHFL to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the official said adding, the report indicates fund diversion and siphoning.

Published: 29th October 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:06 PM

DHFL

DHFL (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will soon order an SFIO probe into alleged financial irregularities at debt-ridden mortgage firm DHFL after a report by the Registrar of Companies indicated fund diversion, a source said.

The Mumbai office of the Registrar of Companies (RoC) earlier this year had initiated a detailed examination into alleged financial irregularities, including fund diversion, by DHFL promoters.

The RoC Mumbai submitted its report on Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) a couple of days ago, an official said.

There is a good enough reason to refer the matter of DHFL to Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the official said, adding the report indicates diversion and siphoning of funds.

ALSO READ: DHFL reports net loss of Rs 242 crore for Q2 2019-20

The matter will be referred to the agency under the MCA in the next few days, the official added.

DHFL came in the eye of a storm after a report suggested that the company through layers of shell companies allegedly siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore.

Following the allegations, the RoC Mumbai started looking into the matter and found that certain offices that were reported as shell companies were not found at their given addresses.

Under the companies law, the MCA has powers to take various actions against companies in case of suspected violations, including inspection of the books of accounts.

A forensic audit separately done by KPMG has also reportedly found massive fund diversion by the promoters, a development which may make lenders averse for the revival of the company.

The third-largest mortgage lender had sought a Rs 15,000-crore lifeline from the lenders as they finalise the resolution plan, which may also include picking up 51 per cent equity in the company by converting their debt into equity.

KPMG has submitted a draft report to the lenders, which has reportedly found that DHFL promoters had diverted nearly Rs 20,000 crore of bank loans to related entities.

Under the draft resolution plan, the lenders would pick up 51 per cent in the third largest mortgage lender by converting a part of their debt into equity.

