Home Business

Muhurat impact continues, markets high on hope of tax tweak for equity segment

Sensex topped 39,000 and Nifty 11,700, both closing up by around 1.5 per cent, hitting a four-month high.

Published: 30th October 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Stockbrokers trade as their family watch during a special 'muhurat' trading session for Diwali at BSE in Mumbai on 27 October 2019.

Stockbrokers trade as their family watch during a special 'muhurat' trading session for Diwali at BSE in Mumbai on 27 October 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Muhurat impact carried on when equities opened higher on Tuesday. Further boost to sentiments came with a report that suggested rationalisation of direct taxes will give relief to equity investments.

Sensex topped 39,000 and Nifty 11,700, both closing up by around 1.5 per cent, hitting a four-month high. 

A television report said the government is looking at tweaking the tax regime to replace long-term capital gains tax (LTCG), dividend distribution tax (DDT) and securities transaction tax (LTT) into a single tax structure.

If it is announced soon and within this fiscal year, it would be the second biggest relief for the markets after the withdrawal of “super rich” tax on foreign portfolio investors.

ALSO READ | Bonanza for stock markets in the works; dividend distribution tax to be scrapped

Ten per cent LTCG on equities introduced in 2018 had dampened market sentiment as market participants were already looking forward to relief in STT and also eliminating double taxation – DDT paid by companies at the rate of 15 per cent comes on top of the tax paid on corporate profits.

“Sources indicated that the government is reviewing equity-related tax rate rationalisation. This boosted investor and trader sentiments. Nifty is eyeing recent high territory. Market volumes were on the higher side,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC securities.

Tuesday’s rally was broad-based, with almost all the sectors participating, except for the telecom sector, which has been weighed down by the recent Supreme Court ruling that entails a huge outgo when companies are already stressed for cash. Tata Motors continued to march ahead with 16 per cent gains to close at Rs 172.55 on BSE. 

READ HERE | Muhurat trading echoes hopes for Samvat 2076

Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Axis Bank and Maruti were all top gainers among the Sensex stocks.

“Markets have gained momentum due to several positive developments. Globally, there was news of US reaching Phase One trade deal with China early next month. On the domestic front it was the news flows regarding the government looking at simplifying various taxes related to equities,” said Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muhurat trading Stock Market Stock exchange SENSEX direct taxes
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp